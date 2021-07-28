Left Menu

Hafele, In Association with Italiana Ferramenta Launches Kiaro, an Elegant Drop-down System for Cabinet Shutters

Equipped with a sleek high resistance wire and a concealed mechanism installed behind the cabinet, Kiaro elevates the beauty of your furniture without compromising on functionality. The subsidiary has a strong nation-wide presence with offices in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Cochin.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 28-07-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 17:49 IST
Hafele, In Association with Italiana Ferramenta Launches Kiaro, an Elegant Drop-down System for Cabinet Shutters

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Minimalism is the one of the most sought-after design themes in the world right now. We know it is a win-win when hardware is strong and highly functional yet elegant at the same time. Hafele, in association with Italiana Ferramenta brings to you Kiaro, an elegant drop-down system for your cabinet shutters. Equipped with a sleek high resistance wire and a concealed mechanism installed behind the cabinet, Kiaro elevates the beauty of your furniture without compromising on functionality. It follows the one size fits all feature, wherein the same mechanism can be used for a wide range of cabinet door dimensions with only minor tweaks or adjustments in the settings. The unhanded nature of the mechanism offers flexibility with regards to its positioning and installation. The two finishes, Nickel Plated and Black Metal are in-line with the current overriding market trends and blend in completely with other hardware from Hafele’s range of furniture hinges and push-to-open technologies, thereby providing seamless aesthetics. For more details, please visit @Häfele. About Hafele India Häfele India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Häfele Global network and has been operating in India since 2003 under the leadership of Mr. Jürgen Wolf (Managing Director). The ability of the company to understand the diverse Indian market has made it an authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories. The company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories namely Appliances, Lights, Sanitary and Surfaces catering to the focused demand from these industries. The subsidiary has a strong nation-wide presence with offices in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Cochin. It has full-scale operations in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with Regional offices and Design Showrooms in both the countries; and has also spread its sales operations to other countries in South Asia including Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives. Häfele India services its customers with a base of over 1300 employees, a well-networked Franchise base of over 130 shops along with over 3000 dealers situated across South Asia. The subsidiary has a sophisticated Logistics centre in Mumbai along with distribution centres in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Colombo respectively. Image: Kiaro, an elegant drop-down system for your cabinet shutters PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021