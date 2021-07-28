HCL Tech names Jill Kouri as Global Chief Marketing Officer

IT services major HCL Technologies on Wednesday said it has appointed Jill Kouri as its Chief Marketing Officer. Kouri, who has nearly 30 years of corporate and agency B2B services experience, will lead the company's global marketing programmes to advance HCL's focus on helping companies reimagine their business for the digital age, a statement said.

''As HCL continues to drive its strategy to be the digital partner of choice for global enterprises and reinforce its industry-leading ESG practices, it is imperative to strengthen our marketing leadership,'' HCL Technologies CEO and Managing Director C Vijayakumar said.

Kouri brings rich experience in areas from purpose articulation and global brand building to demand generation and sales enablement, and HCL Technologies is thrilled to welcome her to the leadership team, he added.

Kouri joins HCL Technologies from JLL, where she served as the Chief Marketing Officer, Americas, for seven years. Before that, she had spent 14 years in increasingly senior marketing leadership roles at Accenture.

''HCL is at a critical point in its journey, having reached the USD 10 billion revenue mark, and I am excited to lead the efforts to create more widespread brand awareness and affinity, all while driving a very strong growth agenda,” Kouri said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)