Left Menu

HCL Tech names Jill Kouri as Global Chief Marketing Officer

IT services major HCL Technologies on Wednesday said it has appointed Jill Kouri as its Chief Marketing Officer. Before that, she had spent 14 years in increasingly senior marketing leadership roles at Accenture.HCL is at a critical point in its journey, having reached the USD 10 billion revenue mark, and I am excited to lead the efforts to create more widespread brand awareness and affinity, all while driving a very strong growth agenda, Kouri said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 19:21 IST
HCL Tech names Jill Kouri as Global Chief Marketing Officer
  • Country:
  • India

IT services major HCL Technologies on Wednesday said it has appointed Jill Kouri as its Chief Marketing Officer. Kouri, who has nearly 30 years of corporate and agency B2B services experience, will lead the company's global marketing programmes to advance HCL's focus on helping companies reimagine their business for the digital age, a statement said.

''As HCL continues to drive its strategy to be the digital partner of choice for global enterprises and reinforce its industry-leading ESG practices, it is imperative to strengthen our marketing leadership,'' HCL Technologies CEO and Managing Director C Vijayakumar said.

Kouri brings rich experience in areas from purpose articulation and global brand building to demand generation and sales enablement, and HCL Technologies is thrilled to welcome her to the leadership team, he added.

Kouri joins HCL Technologies from JLL, where she served as the Chief Marketing Officer, Americas, for seven years. Before that, she had spent 14 years in increasingly senior marketing leadership roles at Accenture.

''HCL is at a critical point in its journey, having reached the USD 10 billion revenue mark, and I am excited to lead the efforts to create more widespread brand awareness and affinity, all while driving a very strong growth agenda,” Kouri said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021