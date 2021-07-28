Free vaccination in pvt hospitals to be held in 4 districts in 1st phase: CII

Chennai, Jul 28 (PTI): Four districts in Tamil Nadu would witness the rollout of the free vaccination drive in private hospitals by utilising the CSR funds of companies under the first phase, trade body Confederation of Indian Industry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, CII partnered with the Tamil Nadu government to launch a free vaccination drive in the state supported by CII members through the corporate social responsibility funds.

The free vaccination rollout in private hospitals was formally launched by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai.

''This is the first of its kind initiative in the country and we are happy to see that many industries in the state have come forward to support this cause which would go a long way in inoculating the people of the state, especially in the rural areas,'' CII Tamil Nadu Chairman S Chandrakumar said in a press release.

''In the first phase, the free vaccination drive will be held in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore and Erode districts with the support of CII members in their respective locations,'' CII said.

CII has contributed Rs 2.20 crore for the initiative which was supported by CII members, truck major Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, Saint-Gobain, ZF Wabco, CavinKare and Danfoss Industries.

CII members have supported the state government in relief and rehabilitation activities including augmenting critical medical infrastructure like medical oxygen and oxygen concentrators, CII TN vice chairman Satyakam Arya said in the release.

