Left Menu

Free vaccination in pvt hospitals to be held in 4 districts in 1st phase: CII

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-07-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 20:12 IST
Free vaccination in pvt hospitals to be held in 4 districts in 1st phase: CII
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Jul 28 (PTI): Four districts in Tamil Nadu would witness the rollout of the free vaccination drive in private hospitals by utilising the CSR funds of companies under the first phase, trade body Confederation of Indian Industry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, CII partnered with the Tamil Nadu government to launch a free vaccination drive in the state supported by CII members through the corporate social responsibility funds.

The free vaccination rollout in private hospitals was formally launched by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai.

''This is the first of its kind initiative in the country and we are happy to see that many industries in the state have come forward to support this cause which would go a long way in inoculating the people of the state, especially in the rural areas,'' CII Tamil Nadu Chairman S Chandrakumar said in a press release.

''In the first phase, the free vaccination drive will be held in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore and Erode districts with the support of CII members in their respective locations,'' CII said.

CII has contributed Rs 2.20 crore for the initiative which was supported by CII members, truck major Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, Saint-Gobain, ZF Wabco, CavinKare and Danfoss Industries.

CII members have supported the state government in relief and rehabilitation activities including augmenting critical medical infrastructure like medical oxygen and oxygen concentrators, CII TN vice chairman Satyakam Arya said in the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021