Left Menu

Sebi slaps fine on Viaan Industries, Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty for disclosure lapses

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday slapped monetary penalty on Viaan Industries Ltd, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Ripu Sudan Kundra, who is also known as Raj kundra, for disclosure lapses and consequent violation of insider trading norms.According to a Sebi order, a total fine of Rs 3 lakh has been imposed on them to be paid jointly and severally.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 20:42 IST
Sebi slaps fine on Viaan Industries, Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty for disclosure lapses
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday slapped monetary penalty on Viaan Industries Ltd, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Ripu Sudan Kundra, who is also known as Raj kundra, for disclosure lapses and consequent violation of insider trading norms.

According to a Sebi order, a total fine of Rs 3 lakh has been imposed on them to be paid jointly and severally. Shilpa and Ripu are the promoters of Viaan Industries.

The order follows a probe conducted between September 2013- December 2015 to ascertain violation of Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) norms by the entities.

In October 2015, Viaan Industries made a preferential allotment of 5 lakh equity shares to four persons and 1,28,800 lakh shares each, amounting to Rs 2.57 crore each, were allotted to Ripu and Shilpa in the allotment.

In this regard, they were required to make timely requisite disclosure to the company in terms of PIT norms since the transactions exceeded Rs 10 lakh in value.

''It is on record that the relevant disclosures under the PIT Regulations were made by the Noticees with a delay of more than three years,'' Sebi noted.

''Therefore, considering these facts and circumstances, I hold that this case deserves imposition of monetary penalty upon the Noticees,'' said adjudicating officer Suresh B Menon in an order. Noticees refer to Viaan Industries, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Ripu Sudan Kundra. Shilpa and Ripu are the promoters of the firm.

Viaan Industries was formerly known as Hindustan Safety Glass Industries Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021