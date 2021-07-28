Govt launches secured logistics document exchange platform

The government on Wednesday launched a secured logistics document exchange platform for digital exchange of logistics-related papers and a calculator for greenhouse gas emissions for choosing the sustainable and right mode of transport for freight movements.

The digital initiative is now set to improve logistics efficiency, reduce logistics cost and promote multi-modality and sustainability in a big way, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

The platform is a solution to replace the present manual process of generation, exchange and compliance of logistics documents with a digitised, secure and seamless document exchange system.

''This will enable generation, storage and interchange of logistics-related documents digitally using Aadhaar and blockchain-based security protocols for data security and authentication; it will also provide a complete audit trail of document transfer, faster execution of transaction, lower cost of shipping and overall carbon footprint, easy verification of authenticity of documents, lowered risk of fraud,'' it said.

According to the statement, the calculator is an efficient and user-friendly tool which provides for calculating and comparing GHG (Green House Gas) emissions across different modes.

''It allows for commodity-wise comparison of GHG emissions and total cost of transportation, including their environmental cost, between movement by road and rail,'' it said.