Exports of livestock products increase to Rs 7,543 cr during Apr-June

There has been a rise in demand of the Indian bovine meat across the globe due to its high quality, nutrient values and risk-free nature as the buffalo meat is prepared and exported in accordance with World Organization for Animal Health OIE guidelines for any risk mitigation, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 21:12 IST
The country's exports of livestock products have increased to Rs 7,543 crore during the first quarter of this fiscal, as against Rs 3,668 crore in the same period last year, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday. There has been a rise in demand of the Indian bovine meat across the globe due to its high quality, nutrient values and risk-free nature as the buffalo meat is prepared and exported in accordance with World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) guidelines for any risk mitigation, it said. ''Due to high demand, the Indian buffalo meat is exported to the countries of Hong Kong, Vietnam, Malaysia, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Philippines, UAE,'' it said. Only boneless buffalo meat is allowed for export from the country. India is one of the world's leading exporters of buffalo meat. The exports stood at USD 3.17 billion in 2020-21. The ministry also said India is strongly contesting with Cambodia regarding certifying buffalo meat as COVID-19 free after a news report appeared in some local media that the Cambodian authorities have seized three containers of Indian-origin frozen buffalo meat reportedly infested with coronavirus. ''All the consignments of Indian Buffalo meat are tested in accordance with international standards and sent only after Covid-19 free certification,'' it added.

