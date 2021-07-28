Left Menu

HDFC enhances limit to borrow via medium-term bonds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 22:07 IST
HDFC enhances limit to borrow via medium-term bonds
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The country's largest mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Wednesday said it has enhanced its existing limit to raise capital through medium-term notes to up to USD 2.8 billion (about Rs 20,875.65 crore).

Housing Development Finance Corporation on Wednesday updated its existing medium-term note (MTN) programme for an amount of up to USD 2.8 billion in order to enable the Corporation to issue rupee/foreign currency-denominated bonds in the international capital market, it said in a regulatory filing.

The enhancement is subject to regulatory approvals.

''The update of the MTN programme is only an enabling step, and presently no instruments are being issued by the Corporation,'' it said.

The MTN programme allows a company to issue bonds to meet its constant capital requirement for the medium term.

The coupon on these types of bonds are higher than those on short-term notes.

These can be offered with or without call options.

Shares of HDFC on Wednesday closed 0.31 per cent down at Rs 2,427.15 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021