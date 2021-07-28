3 floating border outposts, 2 cargo ships launched in Kochi

Kochi, July 28 (PTI): Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions, Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) on Wednesday launched five vessels -- three for the BSF and two for a private shipping company -- from its building dock here.

The three vessels launched for the Border Security Force (BSF) are floating border outposts (FBOP) and the remaining two were 8,000 DWT mini general cargo ships for JSW Shipping and Logistics Pvt Ltd, a press release by CSL said.

This is the second time CSL has launched five vessels in one go. The last time it did so was in November 2020.

The three FBOPs are important for the nation as they act as strategic base stations at the borders. We are proud to build these vessels indigenously for the safety of the country,'' Madhu S Nair, CMD of CSL, said in the release.

''JSW vessels will also be a boost for the business through coastal and inland waterways. We are glad to associate with JSW which has set in motion the most ambitious coastal and inland transportation systems in the country, he said.

At the launch event, DIG(BSF) Mukesh Tyagi said the FBOPs would significantly strengthen the paramilitary force's water wing deployed on the eastern and western international borders.

The three FBOPs, with a length of 46 metres each, are part of a series of nine vessels being built for the water wing of the Border Security Force and are designed in-house by CSL and classed by the Indian Register of Shipping, the release said.

''Each FBOP is designed with stowage arrangements for four fast patrol boats. The vessels will act as a floating base for the flotilla of fast patrol boats and will supply petrol, fresh water and provisions to the smaller boats,'' it said.

The mini general cargo ships are part of a series of four similar ships being built for the JSW group.

The ships would be used to transport dry bulk cargo such as coal, iron ore, dolomite, and limestone.

The vessels, with a length of 122 metres and a height of 7.20 metres and speed of 10 knots, would have a complement of a 16-member crew, the release said.

''The ships are expected to ply on the coastal route between Jaigarh Port and Dolvi Steel Plant in river Amba near Dharamtar Port. This programme is one of the largest inland water transport cargo movements in line with the vision for the development of the coastal and inland water transport,'' CSL said in the release.

