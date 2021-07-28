Left Menu

Business briefs 4

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 22:36 IST
Business briefs 4
  • Country:
  • India

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Wednesday launched a personal loan product, under which it will lend up to Rs 5 lakh for up to four years at interest rates starting 10 per cent annum for COVID-19-related healthcare needs.

The bank will charge 1 per cent of the loan amount as processing fees, as per an official statement.

* * * Citi Commercial Bank introduces digital account opening facility for countries including India * Citi Commercial Bank (CCB), the American lender's unit serving emerging corporate clients with revenues of up to USD 1 billion annually, has introduced a digital account opening facility for many countries, including India.

The unit has opened over 750 accounts digitally for new clients in Australia, Hong Kong, India and Singapore, as per an official statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021