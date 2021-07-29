Left Menu

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends little changed as Powell says Fed still a ways away from rate hikes

In a news conference following the release of a new policy statement from the Fed, Powell also said the U.S. job market still had "some ground to cover" before it would be time to pull back from the economic support the U.S. central bank put in place in the spring of 2020 to battle the coronavirus pandemic's economic shocks. "It looks like probably the most positive thing for the market was that they are nowhere near increasing interest rates," said Alan Lancz, president, Alan B.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2021 01:34 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 01:31 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends little changed as Powell says Fed still a ways away from rate hikes
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

The S&P 500 ended little changed on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank was still a ways away from considering raising interest rates.

The Nasdaq ended sharply higher, with shares of Google parent Alphabet Inc hitting an all-time high as a surge in advertising spending helped it post record quarterly results. In a news conference following the release of a new policy statement from the Fed, Powell also said the U.S. job market still had "some ground to cover" before it would be time to pull back from the economic support the U.S. central bank put in place in the spring of 2020 to battle the coronavirus pandemic's economic shocks.

"It looks like probably the most positive thing for the market was that they are nowhere near increasing interest rates," said Alan Lancz, president, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc, an investment advisory firm based in Toledo, Ohio. The S&P 500 index reversed slight declines following the Fed's statement, while the Dow pared losses and the Nasdaq added to its gains.

The Fed also kept its overnight benchmark interest rate near zero and left unchanged its bond-buying program. In its statement that came at the conclusion of its latest two-day policy meeting, the central bank also said that higher inflation remained the result of "transitory factors."

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 128.12 points, or 0.37%, to 34,930.4, the S&P 500 lost 0.82 points, or 0.02%, to 4,400.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 102.01 points, or 0.7%, to 14,762.58. Among decliners, Apple Inc eased after if forecast slowing revenue growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
New software update rolling out to OnePlus 7/7 Pro

New software update rolling out to OnePlus 7/7 Pro

 Global
4
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021