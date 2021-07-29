Biden says bipartisan infrastructure deal shows U.S. can 'do big things'

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure agreement reached in the Senate shows "that our democracy can function, deliver, and do big things."

He said in a statement the deal would not raise taxes on people making less than $400,000 a year, nor did it include a gas tax increase or a fee on electric vehicles.

