Left Menu

Biden says bipartisan infrastructure deal shows U.S. can 'do big things'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2021 01:54 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 01:47 IST
Biden says bipartisan infrastructure deal shows U.S. can 'do big things'
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure agreement reached in the Senate shows "that our democracy can function, deliver, and do big things."

He said in a statement the deal would not raise taxes on people making less than $400,000 a year, nor did it include a gas tax increase or a fee on electric vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
New software update rolling out to OnePlus 7/7 Pro

New software update rolling out to OnePlus 7/7 Pro

 Global
4
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021