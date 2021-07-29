Left Menu

Tunisian president says 'wrong economic choices' caused major financial pressure on country

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 29-07-2021 02:01 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 02:01 IST
Tunisia's President Kais Saied said hundreds of Tunisians had stolen 13.5 billion dinars ($4.8bln) of public money and offered them a "penal settlement" if they returned it in filmed comments on Wednesday.

Speaking in a meeting with the head of the UTICA business union shown in a video distributed by the presidency, Saied said "wrong economic choices" had caused major financial pressures for Tunisia and called on traders to cut prices of goods.

