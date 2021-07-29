PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 29

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK plans to use Commonwealth Games to boost trade and investment https://on.ft.com/3iTqkdE - Climate change 'already being felt' across UK, Met Office warns https://on.ft.com/3BUGdck

Advertisement

- Google to require Covid vaccines for workers at U.S. offices https://on.ft.com/3iX9yKz - Great Britain to allow vaccinated visitors from US and Europe to skip quarantine https://on.ft.com/3zQNGrl

Overview - UK plans to use the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next year to boost investment and trade with members of the organisation.

- Recent decades in Britain have been warmer, wetter and sunnier than in the last century, with last year the third warmest on record, a report by climate scientists said on Thursday. - Alphabet Inc's Google said on Wednesday it would require employees in the United States to be vaccinated for stepping into its campuses, in an effort to get its workers immunized against COVID-19.

- England will allow fully vaccinated travellers from the United States and European Union to arrive without needing to quarantine from August 2. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)