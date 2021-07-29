Solvay raises 2021 EBITDA, free cash flow forecast after strong Q2

Belgian chemicals group Solvay raised its full-year core profit (EBITDA) and free cash flow guidance after reporting on Thursday higher-than-expected earnings in the second quarter marked by strong demand and cost cutting.

The maker of lithium derivatives for batteries reported free cash flow from continuing operations at 135 million euros ($159.48 million) for the second quarter, down 42.1 % on the previous year.($1 = 0.8465 euros)

