Left Menu

Solvay raises 2021 EBITDA, free cash flow forecast after strong Q2

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 29-07-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 10:38 IST
Solvay raises 2021 EBITDA, free cash flow forecast after strong Q2
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Belgian chemicals group Solvay raised its full-year core profit (EBITDA) and free cash flow guidance after reporting on Thursday higher-than-expected earnings in the second quarter marked by strong demand and cost cutting.

The maker of lithium derivatives for batteries reported free cash flow from continuing operations at 135 million euros ($159.48 million) for the second quarter, down 42.1 % on the previous year.($1 = 0.8465 euros)

Also Read: WRAPUP 1-German, Belgian flood deaths rise to 157 as search continues

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India
4
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021