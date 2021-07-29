Left Menu

HK, China stocks rebound as Beijing calms panic

Hong Kong and China stocks rebounded sharply on Thursday led by the tech sector, after Beijing moved to soothe investor panic over mounting regulatory risks. "Fear overdone," Citi said in a note on Thursday, adding that recent tightening against after-school tutoring and internet firms will lead to healthier, rational development in the long-term. Tech and education shares, which suffered the brunt of the sell-off earlier this week, staged a sharp rebound.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 29-07-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 10:48 IST
HK, China stocks rebound as Beijing calms panic
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong and China stocks rebounded sharply on Thursday led by the tech sector after Beijing moved to soothe investor panic over mounting regulatory risks. China's blue-chip CSI300 index gained 1.4% by the midday break but is still down over 5% so far this week. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1%, reducing the week's loss to 4.3%.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index jumped 2.7%, and the Hang Seng Tech Index, the target of heavy selling recently, soared 6.8% but is still down 5.3% for the week. Global investors had dumped shares in Chinese companies after Beijing published rules over the weekend that ban for-profit tutoring in core school subjects. China has also launched an anti-monopoly campaign against tech giants.

On Wednesday night, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) held a meeting with executives of top global investment banks in a bid to calm financial markets nerves, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. In what appears to be a coordinated effort, state media including Xinhua, the China Securities Journal, and the China Daily all published commentaries arguing local stock and bond markets remain attractive to investors, and that the country was still committed to opening up.

Also aiding sentiment, China's central bank injected more liquidity into the banking system via open market operations on Thursday than it did during the past month's daily operations. "Market despair creates buying opportunities," said Xie Chen, fund manager at Shanghai Jianwen Investment Management Co.

"In the darkest time, you must be convinced that the sun will rise tomorrow," said Xie, who bought Tencent shares during the sell-off earlier in the week. "Fear overdone," Citi said in a note on Thursday, adding that recent tightening against after-school tutoring and internet firms will lead to healthier, rational development in the long-term.

Tech and education shares, which suffered the brunt of the sell-off earlier this week, staged a sharp rebound. Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext jumped 4.1%, recouping much of this week's savage losses, and an index tracking China and overseas-listed education stocks surged 4.2%.

But China's property shares fell amid lingering concerns over the industry's financial health, while airline stocks were weak amid signs China's COVID cases are on the rise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India
4
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021