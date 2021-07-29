Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 12:36 IST
Alkem Laboratories says USFDA inspection at Taloja facility ends with 'zero' observations
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Alkem Laboratories on Thursday said the US health regulator has conducted an inspection of its Taloja facility in Maharashtra, and it ended with 'zero' observations.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted a remote and virtual bio-analytical inspection of the company's Bioequivalence Center located at Taloja, Maharashtra from July 26-28, 2021, Alkem Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

At the end of the inspection, no form 483 was issued, the company added.

A form 483 is issued by the USFDA to notify a company's management of any objectionable condition at its manufacturing facility. The form is issued after completing the inspection.

Shares of Alkem Laboratories were trading 0.30 per cent lower at Rs 3,362.05 apiece on BSE.

