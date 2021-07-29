Left Menu

Slice raises Rs 75.5 cr in debt funding

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 12:47 IST
Slice raises Rs 75.5 cr in debt funding
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Fintech startup Slice on Thursday said it has raised Rs 75.5 crore in debt in the first quarter of FY22 from multiple financial institutions.

These institutions include Northern Arc Capital, Niyogin Fintech Limited, Credit Saison India, and Vivriti Capital among others, a statement said.

Founded in 2016, the startup offers Slice Card that now has more than 3 million registered users and is witnessing a 30 percent month-on-month growth.

Slice is backed by VCs like Gunosy Capital, Das Capital, Finup, Blume Ventures India, Simile Venture Partner, EMVC, Tracxn Labs, Better Capital, Sachin Bansal's Navi alongside angel investors such as Kunal Shah.

Rajan Bajaj, founder, and CEO of Slice said the banking industry in India often views credit cards as a loan product instead of a high-frequency payment instrument.

''Therefore, banks' main focus is to optimize the fees and portfolios while overlooking the experience. However, we see Slice Card as a classic payment product, and we are solving it as a customer experience problem with a customer-centric approach in mind,'' he added.

This fundraiser is a testament to the strength and success of Slice's products at scale, the company's strong fundamentals, and its high-value potential, Bajaj said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India
4
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021