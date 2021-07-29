Left Menu

New investor registrations cross 50 lakh on NSE in less than 4 months of FY22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 16:50 IST
New investor registrations cross 50 lakh on NSE in less than 4 months of FY22
  • Country:
  • India

Leading stock exchange NSE on Thursday said the number of new investor registrations crossed 50 lakh on its platform in less than four months of the current financial year.

The new investor registrations saw 2.5 times year-on-year growth in the first four months of 2021-22, the exchange said in a statement.

Fresh registrations stood at 8.5 lakh during April-July 2019, 20 lakh in April-July 2020 and finally reached 51.3 lakh as of July 25, 2021.

In terms of the geographical presence, the exchange said 36 per cent of such investors registered are from northern states, while the western states account for 30 per cent, southern states for 22 per and the remaining 12 per cent are from the eastern states.

Another interesting trend is that 53 per cent of new investors registered are from beyond the top 5 ranked states. The overall NSE's registered investor base has now crossed 4.5 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021