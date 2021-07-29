DAO EV Tech launches integrated fleet partner programme for last-mile delivery industry

Electric mobility manufacturing start-up DAO EV Tech on Thursday said it has launched an integrated fleet partner programme, with an aim to transform last-mile delivery industry with electric vehicles (EVs).

Under its DAO ZOR programme, the company said it is offering services, software and a specially designed delivery electric vehicle all bundled into one integrated solution.

The service platform enables the delivery partner, original equipment manufacturer (OEM), third-party logistics and delivery companies to come together using AI and IoT to make the ecosystem of the last-mile delivery industry efficient and sustainable, the company said in a statement.

''We have been constantly working towards helping the last-mile delivery industry to adopt EVs faster and in the right way.

''The DAO ZOR Integrated Fleet Partner Program is a culmination of our efforts to bridge this gap and fulfil the industry requirements in the fastest possible way,'' said DAO EV Tech Vice-President (Strategic Development) Maneesh Singh.

He further said the company's customers and business associates in the logistics sector are having real difficulty in recruiting delivery partners.

DAO said that through its platform, it will create the ecosystem that provides electric vehicles to the new city migrants. Also, the ecosystem will provide investment opportunities to enable micro investor to build an EV fleet to tap the fast growing potential in last mile delivery industry, it added.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, e-commerce firms are witnessing immense growth which also highlighted the deliver faster and retain delivery partners.

''These large e-commerce companies are in the midst of looking for electric vehicles from the OEMs, delivery personnel from HR companies and software from IT vendors.

''And, lastly, DAO ZOR will fulfil this requirement by providing hi-tech designed EVs with smart solutions,'' the company said.

Under the programme, DAO said it will provide specially designed vehicles for e-commerce delivery, which can hold up to 225 kg of payload and cover a daily average of 100 km on a single charge.

It will also offer training and enable city migrants with the right soft skills, providing accommodation and health care support to address the issue of shortage of delivery partners.

For third-party logistics players, DAO EV Tech said it will provide day-to-day management services and act as their agency for consolidation of orders and provide AI and IoT-enabled cross platform vehicle deployment under the programme.

