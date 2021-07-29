Left Menu

TC Energy posts second-quarter profit as fuel demand recovery boosts volume

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 17:21 IST
TC Energy reported on Thursday a second-quarter profit, compared to a loss the prior three months, as the Canadian pipeline operator carried more volumes of crude following a recovery in fuel demand from pandemic lows.

Net income attributable to common shares rose to C$982 million ($787.36 million), or C$1.00 per share, in the three months ended June 30, compared to a loss of C$1.06 billion, or C$1.11 per share, in the prior quarter. ($1 = 1.2472 Canadian dollars)

