BRIEF-Prada SpA Says HY Total Net Revenue Rose 66% On Constant Currency Basis

Prada SpA: * PRADA SPA - HY TOTAL NET REVENUE EUR 1.50 BILLION, UP 66% ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

* PRADA - HY NET INCOME EUR 97 MILLION * PRADA - HY RETAIL SALES EUR 1.28 BILLION, UP 60% ON 1H2020 AND 8% ON 1H2019

Advertisement

* PRADA - HY APAC RETAIL SALES EUR 599 MILLION, UP 65% ON 1H2020 * PRADA - SALES MOMENTUM TO STAY STRONG IN THE SECOND HALF

* PRADA - AS AT H1-END, E-COMMERCE SALES ACCOUNT FOR 7% OF ALL RETAIL SALES Further company coverage: (Reuters.briefs@thomsonreuters.com)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)