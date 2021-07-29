Monthly active user base for shortform apps in India poised to touch 650 mn by 2025: RedSeer

'Shortform' apps segment - which includes platforms like Reels, Josh, Moj, and Roposo - is expected to see its monthly active user base to grow more than 2x to reach about 650 million users by 2025, research firm RedSeer said on Thursday.

According to RedSeer's report titled 'Entertainment and Advertising: Riding the Digital Wave', the shortform space in India is set to be the second biggest segment in terms of time spent in one year after Internet mammoths like Facebook and Google.

This growth is expected to be driven by a number of factors.

''The monthly active users of the segment are expected to grow more than 2x to reach about 650 million users by CY25 clocking the second spot after television. This significant growth is largely expected to be driven by the new 300 million Internet users that will be added by 2025,'' it added.

The report noted that the shortform creator base has grown 2x and now stands at 40-45 million. These creators are mostly from smaller towns and cities.

''The Indian shortform apps have surged ahead in terms of creator experience. Consequently, there is an increase in user base and engagement on these platforms,'' it said.

The report noted that shortform content has been the biggest winner at an aggregate level, and is likely to overtake OTT video content in the coming year. Most of the platforms have ensured stringent content compliance standards and monetisation opportunities.

''After the TikTok ban in June 2020, Indian shortform apps have come a long way. With improved robust and technological upgrades, the apps improved its performance significantly on personalisation, real-time feed change, feed change by language, follower base, feed change by search, and digital ad market,'' it added.

The report highlighted that the shortform segment can potentially take upto 20 per cent of the digital ad market share, driven by factors like increasing digital consumption (shift in time spent), the rise of D2C or challenger brands, and digital penetration in tier II and beyond cities creating new market and opportunities.

“We are reaching an inflexion point for Digital Ads journey in India. The market is set to grow exponentially over the next decade and some of the new age content platforms are best positioned to capture this growth,'' RedSeer Associate Partner Ujjwal Chadhury said.

