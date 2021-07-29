Left Menu

9,27,606 severely acute malnourished children identified, nearly 4 lakh in UP: WCD Ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 18:24 IST
9,27,606 severely acute malnourished children identified, nearly 4 lakh in UP: WCD Ministry
Over nine lakh severely acute malnourished children aged between six months and six years have been identified in the country, out of whom 3,98,359 are from Uttar Pradesh, the Women and Child Development Ministry said.

In response to a question in Rajya Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said the ministry has released Rs 5,312.79 crore to states and union territories from 2017-18 to 2020-21, out of which Rs 2,985.56 crore has been utilised up to March 31, 2021.

''As per ICDS-RRS Portal (as on 30th November, 2020), 9,27,606 severely acute malnourished (SAM) children (6 months - 6 years) have been identified in the country, out of which 3,98,359 are from the State of Uttar Pradesh. Under the Integrated Child Development Services, supplementary nutrition is provided to children including severely malnourished children in the age group of 6 months-6 years,'' Irani said in a written reply.

PTI had reported this data based on an RTI response in June.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines 'severe acute malnutrition' (SAM) by very low weight-for-height or a mid-upper arm circumference less than 115 mm, or by the presence of nutritional oedema.

