Left Menu

US economy accelerated at a solid 6.5% rate last quarter

Thursdays report from the Commerce Department estimated that the nations gross domestic product its total output of goods and services accelerated in the April-June quarter from an already robust 6.3 per cent annual growth rate in the first quarter of the year.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 18:46 IST
US economy accelerated at a solid 6.5% rate last quarter
  • Country:
  • United States

Fuelled by vaccinations and government aid, the U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.5 per cent annual rate last quarter in another sign that the nation has achieved a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession. Thursday's report from the Commerce Department estimated that the nation's gross domestic product — its total output of goods and services — accelerated in the April-June quarter from an already robust 6.3 per cent annual growth rate in the first quarter of the year. The figure was less than analysts had expected, but the economy was likely held back mainly by supply shortages in goods, components and labour.

For all of 2021, the economy is expected to expand about 7 per cent. That would be the strongest calendar-year growth since 1984. And it would mark a sharp reversal from last year's 3.5 per cent economic contraction — the worst in 74 years — as a result of the pandemic.

Yet overhanging the rosy economic forecasts is the possibility of a resurgent coronavirus in the form of the highly contagious delta variant.

The U.S. is now averaging more than 60,000 confirmed new cases a day, up from only about 12,000 a month ago. Should a surge in viral infections cause many consumers to hunker down again and pull back on spending, it would weaken the recovery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021