Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 21.38 cr
Mahindra Holidays Resorts India on Thursday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 21.38 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 32.37 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Mahindra Holidays Resorts India Ltd MHRIL said in a regulatory filing.
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India on Thursday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 21.38 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 32.37 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) said in a regulatory filing. Consolidated total income stood at Rs 418.29 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 325.20 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. ''The Board of Directors announced the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2, i.e. 1 bonus equity share for each 2 fully paid equity shares held,'' MHRIL said. MHRIL MD and CEO Kavinder Singh said, ''Despite the extremely adverse situation caused by the second wave of pandemic, we have delivered a strong performance during the quarter.'' The company's business model is unique and resilient and it has seen recovery in member additions as the second wave began to recede from mid-June onwards, he added. Shares of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India closed at Rs 318.60 per scrip on BSE, up 0.11 percent from its previous close.
