Left Menu

CIEL HR Services expects revenue of Rs 450 crore this fiscal

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-07-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 19:58 IST
CIEL HR Services expects revenue of Rs 450 crore this fiscal
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, July 29 (PTI): Human resources service firm CIEL expects a revenue of Rs 450 crore this financial year and plans to raise between Rs 50 crore and Rs 75 crore to meet the capital requirements, an official of the company said on Thursday.

The city-based company also plans to enter the capital market in 2023-24, founder of CIEL 'Ma Foi' K Pandiarajan told reporters.

Pandiarajan, a former Minister, said the company reported a revenue of Rs 306 crore last year.

CIEL, started in August 2016, was growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 127 per cent. The company made a revenue of Rs 306 crore last year, he said.

''I took over as the chairman of CIEL HR services after its management met on Wednesday,'' said the former Minister.

''We intend to sustain a CAGR of 100 per cent over the next five years and we plan to achieve that through a public issue by 2023-end or at the beginning of 2024,'' he said.

''This financial year, we are expecting to make a revenue of Rs 450 crore and we intend to focus on manufacturing and logistics besides IT service and consumer segments,'' he said.

Pandiarajan launched the Ma Foi HR services firm in the 1990s and started the CIEL HR Services in 2016.

PTI VIJ NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021