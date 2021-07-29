Left Menu

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel inks pact with ITI for technical skill development

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-07-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 20:13 IST
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Inia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an industrial training institute in Odisha’s Keonjhar district to collaborate for skill development, advance training and improved employability-related support.

AM/NS India made this tie-up with the Barbil Government ITI under its corporate social responsibility’s skill development programme, the steel manufacturer said in a release on Thursday.

Through this collaboration, the steel manufacturer seeks to improve the quality of training by upgrading infrastructure, facilitate overall development of students and staff, and offer industry-oriented add-on courses to make the pass-outs industry-ready, it stated.

''This collaboration will definitely give a good platform for getting in hand industrial exposure to our students,'' Barbil ITI principal Debashish Bisi said.

