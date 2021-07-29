Bengaluru-based tech startup Wasabi (Truegrit Technologies) on Thursday said it has raised USD 1.8 million (about Rs 13.3 crore) in funding led by Ankur Capital. The seed funding round also saw participation from Binny Bansal backed 021 Capital, Sparrow Capital and notable angels like Ankit Bhati (Ola), Mekin Maheshwari (Udhyam Learning), Lalit Keshre (Groww), Revant Bhate (Mosaic Wellness), Abhishek Goyal (Tracxn) and Ashish Goel (Urban Ladder) among others, a statement said.

The funds raised will be utilised to build a strong engineering team, develop their product offering and create early customer traction, it added.

Founded in January 2021 by Pradeep Dodle and Nikhil Goenka, Wasabi is building easy-to-use communication and growth platform for small and medium businesses in India to help them manage customer relationships better and grow their business. “With an increasing number of customers going digital and intense competition from large e-commerce platforms, many small businesses are facing an existential threat. We believe that they can thrive only by going digital while continuing to build closer relationships with their customers and providing them with personalised service,'' Pradeep Dodle, co-founder of Wasabi, said.

**** *mCaffeine achieves zero plastic footprint mCaffeine, a caffeinated personal care brand, on Thursday said it has achieved 100 per cent zero plastic footprints and aims to create a plastic-free environment for the future generation. The company has also announced its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiative to eliminate plastic pollution in India by joining hands with a government-certified Central Pollution Control Board recycler institution.

''mCaffeine promises to ensure that the quality and the quantity of plastic used in its packaging is recycled from the environment...the brand recycles more plastic than the actual usage and has earned 76,375 plastic credits by offsetting equal kilograms of plastic,'' a statement said.

**** * WizKlub to hire 150 tutors WizKlub, a k-12 focussed ed-tech startup, on Thursday said it has seen strong addition of new students on the platform and will hire 150 tutors to cater to this burgeoning demand.

The company is witnessing a 30 per cent month-on-month growth in onboarding new students on the platform, a statement said.

''WizKlub is expecting this growth trend to continue and is in the process of hiring 150 tutors in the next 45 days to cater to the next 5,000 students. The focus continues to onboard the top tutors after a rigorous selection process,'' it added.

This surge in demand for courses across interests has been fuelled by the growing realisation among parents to invest in skills beyond basic academics, the statement said.

''Phygital learning or hybrid teaching methods is the future and children are blending well with the new learning environment. As educators, we need to create engaging experiences for young minds that build necessary skills for them to succeed in this rapidly changing world,'' Amit Bansal, founder of WizKlub, said.

