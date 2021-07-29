VIL cautions customers against online, KYC frauds

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) on Thursday cautioned customers against online and KYC frauds, after it noted that some subscribers were getting calls and messages from unidentified numbers seeking updation of KYC details. The company warned that clicking on any unverified link or sharing any details could lead to data and information theft from the mobile device, and result in other serious consequences. ''It has been brought to our notice that some Vi customers are getting SMS and calls from unidentified numbers asking them to update their KYC immediately,'' VIL said in a statement. Sounding out a warning against such unauthorised calls and messages, VIL said its ''customers are advised to not give their KYC details or share any OTP with anybody on a call, and should not call back on these numbers or click on any link mentioned in the SMS.'' The fraudsters, at times, pose as company representatives and threaten unsuspecting users with SIM block if KYC is not done. They may also seek certain confidential information from customers, under the pretext of verification, the telco said, urging users not to fall for such scams. ''All customer communication from the company is only done from the SMS ID 'ViCARE'. Any SMS being acted upon which is not originating from 'ViCARE' is strictly not advisable,'' VIL said.

