Major lenders should introduce job-oriented banking courses: Amit Mitra

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-07-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 00:48 IST
West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Thursday said major lenders in the country should consider rolling out job-oriented courses.

Mitra made the comment after inaugurating NGO Bandhan-Konnagar's PG Diploma Course in Banking and Finance in affiliation with Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology.

This is an innovative model where students will get guaranteed jobs after successful completion of the course. I will raise this model at the state-level bankers meet and urge lenders like SBI and PNB to come up with similar efforts, he said.

The minister also said the student credit card scheme of the West Bengal government will help youths who wish to join the course.

Bandhan Bank has a residential learning centre in Rajpur that can accommodate 210 students.

A new centre with a capacity of 240 residential students will be launched in Shantiniketan by January 2022.

The lender has trained 600 students so far, it said.

The course has been devised keeping in mind the needs of banking in all of India and will have a special focus on rural areas, Founder Chandrasekhar Ghosh said.

