UK government to invest 338 mln pounds to boost cycling, walking in England

The investment, aimed at making cycling and walking easier and safer, represents a 30% increase on the budget for active travel in last year's spending review, the government said in a statement. During the last year, the number of miles cycled on British roads jumped by 46%, the government said.

The British government plans to invest 338 million pounds ($472 million) to build new cycle lanes and boost walking in England, hoping to make the pandemic-induced shift to cycling permanent as part of efforts toward carbon neutrality. The investment, aimed at making cycling and walking easier and safer, represents a 30% increase on the budget for active travel in last year's spending review, the government said in a statement.

During the last year, the number of miles cycled on British roads jumped by 46%, the government said. "Millions of us have found over the past year how cycling and walking are great ways to stay fit, ease congestion on the roads and do your bit for the environment," transport minister Grant Shapps said.

"We're determined to keep that trend going by making active travel easier and safer for everyone." ($1 = 0.7161 pounds)

