Left Menu

Equity gauges trade weak, Tech Mahindra surges 7.7 pc

Equity benchmark indices traded in a sombre mood during early hours on Friday amid weak Asian trends.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-07-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 10:30 IST
Equity gauges trade weak, Tech Mahindra surges 7.7 pc
Tech Mahindra surged by 7.7 pc on Friday morning to Rs 1,215.25 per share . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity benchmark indices traded in a sombre mood during early hours on Friday amid weak Asian trends. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 127 points or 0.24 per cent at 52,780 while the Nifty 50 moved higher by 39 points or 0.25 per cent to 15,818.

Sectoral indices were mixed with Nifty auto gaining by 1.1 per cent, IT by 0.9 per cent and pharma by 0.7 per cent. Among stocks, Tech Mahindra surged by 7.7 per cent to Rs 1,215.25 per share while Power Grid Corporation was up by 3 per cent. HCL Technologies, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's and agrochemicals manufacturer UPL too traded with a positive bias.

However, Bajaj Finserv lost by 1.9 per cent, SBI Life by 1.6 per cent and ICICI Bank by 0.7 per cent. Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Nestle India and Britannia were also in the negative zone. Meanwhile, Asian shares slipped with a gauge of regional equities set for its biggest monthly drop since the height of global pandemic lockdowns last March.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.84 per cent, Japan's Nikkei dipped 1.71 per cent, set for an 11th straight month of falls on the last trading day in the month. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.27 per cent with tech stocks once again dragging while Seoul's Kospi was last down 0.94 per cent on the day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021