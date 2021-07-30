Germany's economy expands less than expected in Q2

The German economy returned to growth in the second quarter but bounced back less strongly than expected, as coronavirus-related restrictions were eased and households started spending again, data showed on Friday.

Europe's largest economy grew by 1.5% quarter on quarter and by 9.2% on the year, the Federal Statistics Office said. A Reuters poll had forecast increases of 2.0% and 9.6% respectively.

