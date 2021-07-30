Left Menu

JSW Energy Q1 profit down 6 pc to Rs 201 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 15:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@JSWEnergy)
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Energy on Friday reported a 5.6 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 201 crore for June quarter 2021-22.

''On a comparable basis, adjusting for one-time finance charges, Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 261 crore (in April-June 2021) compared to reported PAT of Rs 213 crore, in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Reported PAT for the quarter stood at Rs 201 crore,'' a company statement said.

During the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,860 crore as against Rs 1,887 crore in April-June 2020-21, primarily due to reduction attributable to the impact of job work at the standalone entity, partly offset by an increase in long-term sales and other income.

The fuel cost in the quarter fell 11 percent YoY (year-on-year) to Rs 812 crore, primarily attributable to the impact of job work at the standalone entity, partly offset by an increase in long-term sales at the standalone entity as well higher coal prices.

Reported Finance cost during the quarter increased 21 percent YoY to Rs 290 crore from Rs 240 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

This is primarily due to one-time expenses of Rs 92 crore during the quarter towards prepayment charges and write-off of unamortized other borrowing costs relating to repayment of rupee-denominated loans of JSW Hydro Energy Ltd, it said.

The loans have been replaced with a dollar-denominated green bond issued in the quarter, it added.

The consolidated net worth and consolidated net debt as of June 30, 2021, were Rs 15,939 crore and Rs 6,565 crore, respectively, resulting in a net debt to equity ratio of 0.41X.

Its power generation stood at 5,141 million units in June quarter compared to 4,930 million units in the same period a year ago.

JSW Energy is pursuing a growth strategy to expand from the current capacity of 4.6 GW to 10 GW by 2024-25 and 20 GW by 2029-30, with the entire capacity addition being via renewables. About 2.5 GW of renewable energy capacity is under construction in full swing, it said.

The company's board at its meeting held on July 29, 2021, granted its in-principle approval for evaluating various options for re-organizing the company's Green (Renewable) Business and Grey Business (Thermal).

A sub-committee has been constituted to examine and evaluate the pros and cons of various options in consultation with advisers.

