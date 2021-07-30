Left Menu

Ban on 'Kanwar Yatra': Buy Gangajal from post offices in western Uttar Pradesh

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 30-07-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 15:31 IST
Ban on 'Kanwar Yatra': Buy Gangajal from post offices in western Uttar Pradesh
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

With the traditional ''Kanwar Yatra'' being banned in the wake of the Covid crisis, many devotes are going to post offices in western Uttar Pradesh to buy bottles of Gangajal.

In Bareilly city, 350 bottles have been sold in the past six days, an official said.

Post Master General Sanjay Singh, who is the incharge for western UP, said over 300 post offices have been made sales centres in the region. Due to the ban on ''Kanwar Yatra,'' people will not be able to go to Uttarakhand but Gangajal collected from Gangotri is available at select post offices in all major cities, he added.

The postal department has kept the price for a 250 ml bottle at Rs 30, he said, adding that the sale is expected to increase on Mondays.

While 190 bottles of Gangajal were sold from the head post office, 160 were sold from other post offices in the city, Bareilly's Senior Postmaster P K Singh said.

The annual ''Kanwar Yatra'' was banned amid fears of the third coronavirus wave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021