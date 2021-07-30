China to boost scrutiny of online ride hailing firms -ministry

China will ramp up its scrutiny of online ride-hailing firms under plans to strengthen the protection of worker rights and require firms to amend any non-compliant operations, the Ministry of Transport said on Friday.

The ministry said in a statement that did not name any companies that it had found that some ride-hailing firms were infringing driver rights while other platforms were disrupting fair competition in the market. Online ride-hailing firms with "illegal" operations will be required to put forth timetables and work plans on how they will expedite the removal of non-compliant vehicles and personnel, it said.

Advertisement

The ministry is planning to publish policies to protect the rights and interests of workers in the transport sector, it said. Didi Global, China's largest ride-hailing giant, has faced increasing regulatory pressure and became the target of an investigation by the Cyberspace Administration of China days after it raised $4.4 billion in an initial public offering.

Didi did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ministry's statement. China's market regulator last week also introduced reforms on food delivery platforms targeting worker pay, insurance, and relaxation in delivery deadlines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)