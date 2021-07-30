Left Menu

Blue Dart Express posts Rs 31-cr net profit for Jun quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 17:15 IST
Blue Dart Express posts Rs 31-cr net profit for Jun quarter
  • Country:
  • India

Blue Dart Express on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 31.27 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

However, the company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 125.84 crore in the year-ago period, Blue Dart Express said in a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated total income during April-June 2021 period increased to Rs 872.81 crore, compared with Rs 418.83 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

''Against the backdrop of the second wave of the pandemic and as we battle several new variants, Blue Dart's business continues to remain agile and adaptive to the changing external environment.

''Our results mirror a recovering economy that is increasingly trusting the digitisation process and a sustainable e-commerce boom. We benefit strongly from both,'' Blue Dart Managing Director Balfour Manuel said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021