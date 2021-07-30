Left Menu

Microsoft in talks to buy stake in OYO: Sources

Earlier this month, OYO had raised a term loan B TLB funding of USD 660 million nearly Rs 4,920 crore from global institutional investors. The offer was oversubscribed by 1.7 times and the company received commitments of close to USD 1 billion from leading institutional investors, OYO had said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 17:38 IST
Microsoft in talks to buy stake in OYO: Sources
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Microsoft is in the advanced stages of discussions to pick up a stake in OYO that would value the hospitality firm at about USD 9 billion (around Rs 67,000 crore), according to sources. While the deal size is not known, sources close to the development said it will not be a significant stake. The transaction is likely to be completed before the proposed initial public offering (IPO) planned by OYO, for which no definitive timeline has been given. OYO and Microsoft did not respond to queries seeking comments on the matter.

Earlier this month, OYO had raised a term loan B (TLB) funding of USD 660 million (nearly Rs 4,920 crore) from global institutional investors. The capital will be used for paying debt and other business investments. The offer was oversubscribed by 1.7 times and the company received commitments of close to USD 1 billion from leading institutional investors, OYO had said in a statement. TLB refers to a tranche of senior secured syndicated credit facilities from global institutional investors.

OYO is backed by marquee investors like SoftBank Vision Fund, Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, and Hero Enterprise, among others. Earlier this year, OYO Founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal had said the company ''is on a steady path of a resurgence in 2021'' and is seeing signs of recovery across India, Europe, and Southeast Asia. OYO's survival through the COVID crisis and resurgence shows that it is a company with strong fundamentals and high-value potential, he had stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021