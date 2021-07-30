Left Menu

Pokarna sets up Rs 500 Cr plant in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-07-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 17:55 IST
Hyderabad, July 30 (PTI): Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited, a subsidiary of Pokarna Ltd on Friday said it has established a state-of-the-art quartz surfaces manufacturing facility, one of the largest in the world, with an investment of Rs 500 crore in Telangana.

K T Rama Rao, Minister for Industries and Information Technology, is scheduled to inaugurate the new plant on Saturday, a company press release said.

Located at nearby Mekaguda village and one of the largest, most modern and sustainable quartz surfaces plants in the world, the new facility is spread over 160,000 square meters and has a built-up area of six lakh square feet.

This plant has created 500 new jobs and is expected to generate about 3,000 indirect jobs through spin-off employment.

It will support Telangana businesses in PESL`s supply chain, the release said.

Gautam Chand Jain, Chairman and MD, PESL said the new facility, which manufactures quartz surfaces, commenced commercial production on March 24, 2021.

When the installed capacity is fully reached at the new plant, the company expects a turnover of about Rs 400 crore from it.

The facility will be used mainly for the production of Super Jumbo size 346X200 cm and Jumbo size 330x165 cm slabs, it said.

