Cinedigm announces acquisition of FoundationTV

Entertainment company Cinedigm on Friday said it has finalised the acquisition of the video streaming technology platform FoundationTV. With the acquisition, Cinedigm has integrated FoundationTV's underlying technology portfolio with the matchpoint digital distribution platform along with the respective software engineering team into a new division Cinedigm India.

''Cinedigm announced today that it has finalised the acquisition of FoundationTV,'' according to a statement.

Cinedigm India will serve as the company's engineering, research and development hub focussed on next-generation video streaming and emerging technologies.

“This deal marks the beginning of Cinedigm's global expansion with the entrance into the world's fastest-growing streaming market,” said Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer and President of Cinedigm Networks.

Samrat Ganguly, Founder of FoundationTV, said there is a strong need for content in the booming Southeast Asian market and the technology will allow Cinedigm to expand its global streaming footprint to a new enthusiastic audience.

As part of the acquisition, two founders of FoundationTV -- Sudipta Ghorui and Sudeept Bhatnagar -- will assume leadership roles and jointly oversee Cinedigm India operations.

In addition to enhancing and supplementing Cinedigm's technical prowess in OTT and digital distribution, the India team will begin developing the underlying technology for a global umbrella service that will allow Cinedigm to showcase its portfolio of more than 20 streaming channels, the statement said.

