Left Menu

Marico Q1 net profit dips 6 pc to Rs 365 cr; sales up 31 pc to Rs 2,525 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 19:11 IST
Marico Q1 net profit dips 6 pc to Rs 365 cr; sales up 31 pc to Rs 2,525 cr
  • Country:
  • India

FMCG firm Marico Ltd on Friday reported a 5.92 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 365 crore for the quarter ended June 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 388 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Marico said in a BSE filing.

However, revenue from operations of the Mumbai-based firm rose 31.16 per cent to Rs 2,525 crore, as against Rs 1,925 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

According to the company, its profit after tax was down ''due to exceptional gains in the base quarter.'' ''In Q1FY22, Revenue from Operations grew by 31 per cent YoY to Rs 2,525 crores with underlying volume growth of 21 per cent in the domestic business and constant currency growth of 21 per cent in the international business,'' Marcio said in a post-earnings statement. Total expenses were at Rs 2,085 crore, up 38.90 per cent from Rs 1,501 crore earlier. Domestic sales climbed 34.59 per cent to Rs 1,992 crore compared to Rs 1,480 crore in Q1 FY21.

''In India, we witnessed positivity in the demand sentiment until late April, when stricter mobility restrictions were once again imposed in various states in response to the rising severity of the second COVID wave,'' it said.

Unlike the first wave, the pandemic affected deeper pockets of the country, but business was not as disrupted as in the last year given that supply chains were able to weather localised and staggered lockdowns and retail stores operated for certain number of hours during the day, it added.

''Traditional trade continued to perform well with rural and urban growing in tandem. E-Commerce maintained its accelerated growth trajectory, while Modern Trade could only recover partially as lockdown-like curbs were back into effect in various states. CSD grew on a low base,'' it said.

Revenue from the international business rose 19.77 per cent to Rs 533 crore as against Rs 445 crore a year earlier.

''The International business posted a strong broad-based recovery relative to the varying levels of impact in each of the markets in the base quarter. This was despite signs of moderation in demand witnessed due to the resurgence of COVID in Bangladesh and Vietnam towards the end of the quarter,'' it added. In a separate filing, the company said its board on Friday approved the appointment of Milind Barve as additional director (independent) for a term of five years with effect from August 2, 2021.

It has also noted the resignations of K B S Anand and Sanjay Dube as independent directors of the company.

Shares of Marico Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 546.35, up 3.53 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021