Left Menu

KZN Finance approves payment of salaries for Umkhanyakude workers

The municipality last week wrote to the MEC requesting her to approve the payment of salaries, as they could not use their funds without authorisation since they had not convened to pass their budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 30-07-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 19:17 IST
KZN Finance approves payment of salaries for Umkhanyakude workers
Dube-Ncube has also approved the extension of the temporary budgets and associated revenue-raising measures for the municipalities, and to conclude all formalities related to this intervention. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal Finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube has conditionally approved and authorised the payment of salaries for workers and other allied municipal needs of Umkhanyakude District Municipality.

The municipality last week wrote to the MEC requesting her to approve the payment of salaries, as they could not use their funds without authorisation since they had not convened to pass their budget.

After due diligence, the MEC approved the payment of salaries, subject to the municipality convening to pass their budget.

Umkhanyakude and eMadlangeni Local Municipalities have both been confronted with serious governance, financial and service delivery challenges.

Among these include the failure to convene to pass and approve annual budgets, despite protracted efforts by the Provincial Treasury and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), which had been working with both municipalities to resolve their financial and administrative challenges.

"We noted that the payments were urgent and where necessary for the stability of Umkhanyakude, hence our conditional approval. I have also approved the intervention in terms of section 139(4) of the Constitution, 1996, at the uMkhanyakude District and eMadlangeni Local Municipalities, to ensure the continued functioning of the municipalities," said Dube-Ncube.

Dube-Ncube has also approved the extension of the temporary budgets and associated revenue-raising measures for the municipalities, and to conclude all formalities related to this intervention.

The department is further working with COGTA to stabilise a compromised governance system in both municipalities which have been contributed to the current state of affairs.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021