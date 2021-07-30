Left Menu

Alliance Air to operate flights on Kolkata-Ranchi-Bhubaneswar route from Aug 11

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 20:16 IST
Alliance Air Friday said it will operate new flights on Kolkata-Ranchi-Bhubaneswar route from August 11.

''The flight will operate every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday,'' it said in a statement.

The airline will deploy its 70-seater aircraft to connect the aforementioned cities. ''Flight 9I 720 will depart from Kolkata at 0800 hrs and arrive in Ranchi at 0940 hrs further departing from Ranchi at 1010 hrs & arrive in Bhubaneswar at 1115hrs,'' it mentioned.

Flight 9I 719 will depart from Bhubaneswar at 1145 hrs and arrive in Ranchi at 1250 hrs further departing from Ranchi at 1315 hrs & arrive in Kolkata at 1450 hrs, it stated.

There are only window or aisle seats in Alliance Air, it noted.

