Dalmia Bharat Sugar Q1 profit dips to Rs 124 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 22:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd on Friday reported a marginal decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 124.34 crore for the quarter ended June.

Its net profit stood at Rs 125.86 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 823.45 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 897.99 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

