The CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute on Friday dedicated a tractor-operated spading machine to the nation.First activity in any crop cultivation practice is the tilling of soil to make a desirable seed bed for germination of seeds or seedlings, Harish Hirani, Director of the CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute, said in a statement.A major part of tractor energy is utilised in seed bed operation, leading to high operating cost for farmers, he added.The spading machine developed at CMERI reduces the cost of tillage operation and improves its effectiveness.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 23:03 IST
CSIR-CMERI dedicates tractor-mounted spading machine to nation
The CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute on Friday dedicated a tractor-operated spading machine to the nation.

First activity in any crop cultivation practice is the tilling of soil to make a desirable seed bed for germination of seeds or seedlings, Harish Hirani, Director of the CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute, said in a statement.

A major part of tractor energy is utilised in seed bed operation, leading to high operating cost for farmers, he added.

The spading machine developed at CMERI reduces the cost of tillage operation and improves its effectiveness. The design of CSIR-CMERI spading mechanism is advantageous in reducing vibration and enhancing the comfort of the tractor operator, Hirani said.

Senior scientist Jagdish Manikrao, who worked on the development of this technology, said as compared to other tillage implements, the machine forms no compaction of subsurface soil and improves the aerobic quality and drainage of soil.

The machine can also incorporate large organic material due to its homogeneous working and uniform turning of the soil. The spading machine is powered by tractor PTO (Power Take-off) which rotates at standard speed of 540 rpm, power is transmitted to the crank through the speed reduction gear, the statement said.

This machine has a working width of 1,800 mm, and it can be operated with any tractor having power greater than 45 HP.

