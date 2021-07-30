Delhi's vaccine stock to last four days, says bulletin

The national capital's stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine will last for four days, according to a Covid vaccination bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Friday.

As of Friday morning, the balance stock of Covaxin and Covishield was 2,10,010 and 5,60,750 doses respectively.

The bulletin noted that only 20 per cent of Covaxin stock could be used for the first dose since it was limited and had irregular delivery cycles. Covishield could only be used for the second dose till July 31, since the stock was limited and many in the 18-44 year age group would be qualifying for the second dose of vaccine in the coming weeks, it said.

In all, the Delhi government has received 97,36,740 doses of vaccine till date, out of which 24,18,670 doses were of Covaxin and the remaining Covishield.

Delhi has administered 99,09,749 doses of vaccine, including those given at private facilities, out of which 73,50,096 were first doses and 25,59,653 second jabs.

On Thursday, 72,478 vaccine doses were administered. Of these, 13,535 were first doses and 58,943 were second ones. Delhi's current vaccination capacity is 1,58,502 doses per day. PTI TRS TRS ANB ANB

