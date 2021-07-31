Vigilance finds properties worth Rs 3.79 crore in possession of private secy of OSSC member

The anti-corruption vigilance sleuths have found properties worth Rs 3.79 crore including 1.5 kg gold, Rs 12 lakh cash in the possession of a private secretary to a member of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), an official said.

Vigilance sleuths raided six places in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack after receiving a disproportionate assets complaint against Biranchi Narayan Sahoo. As many as three teams comprising 4 DSPs,13 Inspectors and other staffers conducted the raids, the official said.

Advertisement

Two double-storeyed buildings at Niladri Vihar, Bhubaneswar, two single-storeyed buildings at Bhakti Vihar, Bhubaneswar and Godibandha, Cuttack, 14 plots in Bhubaneswar, Khurda and Puri, a four-wheeler, insurance deposits worth over Rs 56 lakh, Rs 12 lakh cash from his house, Rs 13 lakh from his relative's house, gold ornaments weighing around 1.5 kg worth over Rs 60 lakh have been unearthed, so far, the vigilance said in a release on Friday.

This apart, the sleuths also recovered bank slips indicating huge cash deposits in bank accounts, recruitment-related applicant admit cards and such other incriminating documents from the possession of Sahoo. Further searches and verifications were underway, an official said.

Taking together the value of the properties traced so far, the vigilance estimated it to be worth Rs 3.79 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)