CDSL Q1 PAT up 37 pc at Rs 64 crore

Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL) on Saturday reported 37 per cent hike in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 64 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 47 crore in Q1 FY21.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-07-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 16:07 IST
India's leading depository provides convenient and secure services at affordable cost. Image Credit: ANI
Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL) on Saturday reported 37 per cent hike in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 64 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 47 crore in Q1 FY21. Total income grew by 51 per cent to Rs 130 crore from Rs 86 crore in the same period.

Nehal Vora, Managing Director and CEO, said the capital market continues to witness growth which is primarily led by increased participation of investors and a robust ecosystem of market infrastructure institutions. Earier this month, CDSL became the first depository to register four crore demat accounts.

CDSL maintains and services 3.97 crore demat accounts of investors or beneficial owners across India. These beneficial owners are serviced by CDSL's 588 depository participants from over 21,205 locations. Major shareholders of CDSL include BSE (earlier known as Bombay Stock Exchange), Standard Chartered Bank, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), HDFC Bank and Canara Bank. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

