Nagaland announces fourth phase of unlocking from August 1

The Nagaland government on Saturday announced the fourth phase of unlocking for 18 days starting Sunday with further relaxations, including allowing more time for shops to open and buses to ply with reduced capacity.The first phase of the unlocking was from July 1-7, followed by the second round from July 8-17 and the third period from July 18.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 31-07-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 16:51 IST
The Nagaland government on Saturday announced the fourth phase of unlocking for 18 days starting Sunday with further relaxations, including allowing more time for shops to open and buses to ply with reduced capacity.

The first phase of the unlocking was from July 1-7, followed by the second round from July 8-17 and the third period from July 18. The decision for Unlock-4 from August 1-18 was taken during a meeting of the High Powered Committee on COVID-19 headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, an official said.

The HPC has decided to extend the time for opening of shops to 12 hours, from 6 am to 6 pm. It was earlier permitted till 4 pm.

Bus transport services, both private and government, would be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity, he said.

Further notifications and standard operating procedures for this phase of unlocking would be issued to the respective district task forces on COVID-19, the official said.

As of Friday, Nagaland’s coronavirus tally stood at 27,713, of which 25,098 have recovered. A total of 561 people have died in the state due to the contagion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

