Wide knowledge of Belarusian sprinter's flight raised concerns, says source

The fact that information about what flight Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya was taking from Tokyo was widely known raised some security concerns, a Polish government source said on Wednesday. The source said they had to be careful after what happened to the Ryanair flight over Belarus.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 04-08-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 14:18 IST
The fact that information about what flight Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya was taking from Tokyo was widely known raised some security concerns, a Polish government source said on Wednesday. Tsimanouskaya was originally expected to travel to Poland, but left Tokyo aboard a flight to Vienna on Wednesday.

"We were aware that many people know about the plane ... The problem was that the information was disseminated very widely and it raised some security concerns," the source said. The source said they had to be careful after what happened to the Ryanair flight over Belarus.

